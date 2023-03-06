Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 7,785 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Niu Technologies worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 94.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 198,021 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.40 to $5.90 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Niu Technologies Price Performance

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Shares of NIU stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $331.95 million, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $11.08.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. Its product portfolio includes electric scooters and motorcycles, electric kick-scooters, and e-bikes. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

