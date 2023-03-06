Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 55,013 Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,013 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tuya were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TUYA. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Tuya by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tuya in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Price Performance

TUYA opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. Tuya Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.52.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

