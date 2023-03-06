Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,914 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 363,245 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in SAP by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,022,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,541,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,899,000 after purchasing an additional 616,301 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($138.30) to €135.00 ($143.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($122.34) to €120.00 ($127.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.07.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP Company Profile

Shares of SAP stock opened at $119.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.60. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $123.28.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.