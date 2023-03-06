Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes $406,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,511.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO opened at $20.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $21.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

