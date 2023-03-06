Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 77.8% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,512,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $867,121,000 after acquiring an additional 66,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,206,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $791,535,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $269.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

