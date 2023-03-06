Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases New Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €15.80 ($16.81) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.50) to €13.00 ($13.83) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.40 ($14.26) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

ING Groep stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

