Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 9,681 Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 415.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 265,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 214,158 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSBE opened at $23.82 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88.

