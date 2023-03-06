Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 11,034 Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMO. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 125,091 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,528,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,301,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $25.32.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.046 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.