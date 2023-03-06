Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 966 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 115,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 60,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $53.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $68.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

