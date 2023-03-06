Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 541 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $69.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $67.42 and a 1 year high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Centene’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. Argus raised their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

