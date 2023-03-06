Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,946.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 131,301 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after buying an additional 181,922 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,967,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 584.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

IIPR opened at $87.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.14, a current ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.60. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $211.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Featured Articles

