Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 1,351 Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,450,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $176.72 on Monday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $203.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Cuts Dividend

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

