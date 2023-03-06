Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Klondike Silver Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.

Klondike Silver Company Profile

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

