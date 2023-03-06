KLCM Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.90 and a 200 day moving average of $168.81. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.23 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

