KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 9,318 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in BCE by 383.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $44.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

