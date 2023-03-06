Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Increased by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.5 %

KMI traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.73. 1,466,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,295,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.