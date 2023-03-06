Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Cut by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.1 %

KMB stock opened at $126.49 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

