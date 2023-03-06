Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 280.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 0.7% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 112.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,616,000 after buying an additional 200,057 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 26.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.46. 40,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,879. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.15.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

