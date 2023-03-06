Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Update

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the January 31st total of 221,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KE traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $25.89. 87,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $640.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KE shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About Kimball Electronics

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.