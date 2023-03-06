Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Short Interest Update

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $159.70 on Monday. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,026. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.58.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

