KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 560.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,734 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEY stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $18.33. 241,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,638,435. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

