KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Raised by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,011,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,399,269 shares during the period. KeyCorp comprises approximately 3.3% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $48,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 65.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2,228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,548,000 after buying an additional 2,482,098 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after buying an additional 2,223,588 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,839 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.46. 2,266,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,675,111. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

