Kepos Capital LP Takes $292,000 Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the third quarter worth $7,298,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 226,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 138,058 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Signify Health during the third quarter worth about $1,915,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter worth $20,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $28.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Signify Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $29.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Signify Health Profile

Separately, TheStreet lowered Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.15.

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.