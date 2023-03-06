Kepos Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Kepos Capital LP cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 4.9% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of BEPC opened at $29.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.00%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

