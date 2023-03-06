Kepos Capital LP Raises Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $140.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $169.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.05.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $2,308,096.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $2,308,096.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total value of $108,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,948,549.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,018,009. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

