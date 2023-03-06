Kepos Capital LP Makes New Investment in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Kepos Capital LP owned about 0.09% of OPAL Fuels as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,834,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,904,000.
OPAL Fuels Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of OPAL opened at $7.45 on Monday. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16.
Insider Transactions at OPAL Fuels
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
OPAL Fuels Company Profile
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OPAL Fuels (OPAL)
- Is Lordstown Motors Ready To RIDE Higher?
- Wealth Distribution Changes at Petrobras
- Helmerich & Payne Stock, A Lot More Upside Than Meets the Eye
- Cameco Corporation Is the Only Uranium Play to Consider
- Philip Morris: Steady Dividends With New Growth Levers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.