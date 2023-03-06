Kepos Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Further Reading

