Kepos Capital LP Has $266,000 Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in American States Water were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 28.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

American States Water Trading Up 2.9 %

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Shares of AWR stock opened at $87.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.52. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.42. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.