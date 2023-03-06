Kepos Capital LP Buys Shares of 25,000 Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.12% of Nauticus Robotics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,805,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

KITT opened at $3.56 on Monday. Nauticus Robotics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 11.00.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications.

