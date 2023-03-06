Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Up 9.5% in February

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

KFFB stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 11.16%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

