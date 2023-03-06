Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital set a C$9.50 price target on Kelt Exploration in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.50 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.95.

Shares of KEL stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.92. 353,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,041. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.38. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$4.29 and a 1-year high of C$8.32. The company has a market cap of C$944.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, Director David John Wilson bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.65 per share, with a total value of C$266,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,240,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,466,186. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

