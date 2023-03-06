Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 44,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,425.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,856.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RFP shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.40 to $22.80 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

