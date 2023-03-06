Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,147 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 46.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services increased its position in shares of AT&T by 22.7% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

T stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

