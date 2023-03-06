Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,300 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,857 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,214,000 after acquiring an additional 485,720 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Intel by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after buying an additional 1,332,635 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

