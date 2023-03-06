Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Hudson Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 1,107,307 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 936,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 682,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 514,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

HDSN stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $463.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Hudson Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $219,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,976.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Recommended Stories

