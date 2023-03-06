Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Invests $749,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

