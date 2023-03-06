Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $483,000 Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN opened at $50.57 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.