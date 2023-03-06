Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,897,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,403,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,577,000 after purchasing an additional 58,756 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,616 shares of company stock worth $31,359,809. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.8 %

NOW stock opened at $443.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.49, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $428.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.67. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $601.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Wolfe Research upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

