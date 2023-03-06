Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,870 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 285,416 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after acquiring an additional 121,664 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,232,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,323,000 after acquiring an additional 43,179 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.14. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

