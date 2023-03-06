Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,529,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $156.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.91. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

