Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 272.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $198.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.22. The company has a market cap of $628.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,119,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,304,127. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. KGI Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.07.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

