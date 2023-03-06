Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Short Interest Update

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,370,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,851,000 after purchasing an additional 101,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,858,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,663 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRNY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

KRNY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 166,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.62. Kearny Financial has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Further Reading

