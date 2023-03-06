Kava (KAVA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.20 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $345.08 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003553 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00073069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00053685 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00009103 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00024089 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 432,607,940 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

