Karpus Management Inc. Sells 36,585 Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,585 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.06% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,204,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 38,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $3.90.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0212 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

