Karpus Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 735,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,352,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 2.56% of Cartesian Growth Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RENE. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RENE opened at $10.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.20.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

