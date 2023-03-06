Karpus Management Inc. Increases Position in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.01% of StoneBridge Acquisition worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in StoneBridge Acquisition by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 638,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneBridge Acquisition alerts:

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APAC opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. StoneBridge Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

StoneBridge Acquisition Company Profile

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.