Karpus Management Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,129 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 5.38% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 30,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

