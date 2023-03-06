Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 5.17% of Monterey Bio Acquisition worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition by 10.7% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 932,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Monterey Bio Acquisition by 53.3% in the third quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $867,000.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

MTRY opened at $10.59 on Monday. Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Company Profile

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

