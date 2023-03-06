Karpus Management Inc. Buys 452,380 Shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) by 195.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 683,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,380 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASCB. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,965,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,751,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get A SPAC II Acquisition alerts:

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

ASCB stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.