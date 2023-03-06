Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Short Interest Up 18.4% in February

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Stock Performance

NASDAQ KSI remained flat at $10.14 during trading hours on Friday. 63,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,586. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadem Sustainable Impact

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 1,029.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 7.8% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 14.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 146.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Company Profile

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

